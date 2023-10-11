scorecardresearch
You can now limit replies to verified users on X

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) X users can now block unverified accounts from replying to their posts, its billionaire owner Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

In a post, X said that “you can now limit replies to verified users”.

Musk added that this “should help a lot with spam bots”.

However, the move also means it could be hard for those who are now X premium service subscribers to refute misinformation that continues to increase on the platform.

An X user commented: “The most important question is, will this impact free speech?”

“While it looks great, it’s not such a great step because some people are not verified; nor do they want to,” another posted.

Musk is trying hard to force everyone to pay to use X.

X (formerly Twitter) is now planning to split its premium paid subscription service into three membership tiers to earn more money and become profitable by 2024.

According to reports, X would split the current $8 Premium subscription into three different plans: Basic, Standard, and Plus, at various price points.

It remains unclear if a free X version will continue to exist.

The entry-level Basic plan will not reduce the number of ads that users see on the platform.

The Standard tier will show half as many ads and the top Plus premium offering will remove ads entirely and may cost more than $8 per month.

