scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan pens first letter, to help creators make more money

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube’s new boss Neal Mohan on Wednesday wrote his first letter to creators, supporting their success and helping them make more money, along with building for the YouTube of the future.

Mohan, who replaced YouTube’s long-time CEO Susan Wojcicki last month, said they are providing more opportunities for creators outside of ads by expanding “our subscriptions business, investing in shopping, and continually improving our paid digital goods offerings”.

“More than six million viewers paid for channel memberships on YouTube in December 2022 — an increase of over 20 per cent from the prior year,” Mohan said.

This year, Mohan said he will meet even more creators in person and hearing “how we can support them on YouTube”.

“Creator feedback is a key part of how we develop products, like a feature that lets creators reach new audiences by adding language tracks to their videos,” he noted.

Mohan said the company is investing in the features and experiences that will make YouTube a great home for viewers and creators now and in the future, from doubling down on streaming and connected TV to unlocking unparalleled creative potential.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
Bill Gates visits Health Ministry's Covid 'War Room', appreciates pandemic management
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Bill Gates visits Health Ministry's Covid 'War Room', appreciates pandemic management

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Sheen's strike helps Meghalaya continue Cinderella run with last-gasp upset win over Punjab (Ld)

Sports

Gujarat Open Golf 2023: Local lad Anshul Patel, Aman Raj grab early lead

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Sudeva Delhi relegated after playing out 3-3 draw against NEROCA FC

Technology

New liquid nitrogen spray may help astronauts clean stubborn moon dust

Health & Lifestyle

Two Kerala govt doctors arrested for taking bribe from patient's kin

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi sees rise in flu cases with cough lasting for two weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad man dies while playing badminton

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya continue Cinderella run with stunning last-gasp win over Punjab to reach final

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans to commence pre-registration for home matches tickets on March 2

Sports

I-League 2022-23: TRAU, Gokulam Kerala aim to finish on a high (preview)

Technology

Tirumala temple introduces facial recognition technology

Technology

General Motors lays off 500 workers to cut costs

News

Aishwarya, Rohit overwhelmed with gratitude as 'Bhagya Lakshmi' touches 500 mark

News

Yogesh Bhardwaj to play detective in 'Chhipkali', calls it his most challenging role

News

Kartik Aaryan aka ‘Rooh Baba’ to return with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Sports

IOC announces Olympic Esports Series 2023, Singapore to host live finals in June

Sports

WPL a historical moment; will empower women, says UP Warriorz assistant coach Anju Jain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US