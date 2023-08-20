scorecardresearch
YouTube Music for Wear OS now lets users browse songs in playlist, albums

By Agency News Desk
San Francisco, Aug 20 (IANS) YouTube Music for Wear OS now allows users to browse the songs in a playlist or album. Since launch, when users selected an album or playlist in the YouTube Music Wear OS app, it would lead them to a minimalistic page containing only the name and two buttons: one for downloading and the other for playing, reports 9To5Google.

Now, the same page displays a list of all songs, enabling users to choose and play a specific track.

To add some visual appeal, blurred album artwork is presented in the background.

Also, when selecting a song from a playlist, the listener’s queue becomes that playlist, similar to what happens on phones.

“However, if you pick a track from an album, it basically starts a radio station, and the next expected song in said album does not play,” the report said.

Meanwhile, on August 15, YouTube had introduced a new ‘Samples’ tab for the music streaming service which helps users to find new music.

“Powered by the world’s largest catalogue of music videos, this personalised feed will explore the depths and breadth of the YouTube Music library so that there’s always something new to listen to,” the company said.

Each immersive clip provides users with a glimpse into the artist, the video, and the feel of the song. Users can simply swipe vertically to experience a new song, making music discovery fun and effortless.

With each sample, users can quickly add the song to their collection, share it with friends, create their next favourite playlist, start a new radio station, watch the full video, visit the album page, or even use the song to create their own Short.

–IANS

aj/prw

