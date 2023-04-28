scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

YouTube rolls out 'podcasts' in its Music app

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 28 (IANS) Google-owned Youtube has rolled out ‘podcasts’ in its Music app for users in the US on Android, iOS, and the web.

According to the company, this update allows users watching podcasts on the main app to continue listening to them on YouTube Music.

“We’re happy to share that podcasts on YouTube are now available in YouTube Music! We’re rolling this out to all our listeners in the US gradually, so hold tight if you don’t see it yet,” the company said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company said all users can listen to podcasts on-demand, offline, in the background, and while casting and can seamlessly switch between audio-video versions on YouTube Music.

“This podcast listening experience is different from our music listening experience where you need a Premium or Music Premium subscription to enjoy some of these features. This new podcast listening experience complements the podcast video experience on YouTube,” the company stated.

Podcasts will be available in YouTube Music regardless of whether users have a YouTube Premium subscription.

For those who live outside of the US, the company has stated that it plans to expand podcasts in YouTube Music to other regions in the future.

Meanwhile, YouTube has added a dedicated ‘Podcasts’ tab to its channel pages.

Channel pages on YouTube’s main website and mobile apps now include a ‘Podcasts’ tab between ‘Live’ and ‘Playlists’, which according to Google, is available globally, reports 9to5Google.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane, Piyush Chawla and Mohit Sharma continue to prove 'old is gold'
Next article
Get ready for an epic journey with yet another magical film ‘Wish’
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif fans speculate that she is pregnant!?

News

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence tease 'Bad Boys 4' at CinemaCon

Technology

Vattikuti Foundation announces global robotic surgery innovation competition

News

Karthi credits 'Baahubali', 'KGF' for paving the way for big spectacle films

News

'HRNHM': Damyanti offers Surili money to stay away from Shivendra

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins individual and compound mixed team gold

News

Jatin Goswami reveals how he bagged his role in 'Garmi'

News

Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team

News

Sandeep Baswana, Jasjeet Babbar talk about their off-screen bond on sets of 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'

Health & Lifestyle

Toddler dies in Raj as family waited in vain for Rs 16 cr injection

Technology

Nothing gears up for industry-first Phone (2), to expand India offline footprint

Technology

Walk 3 minutes every half an hour to keep Type-1 diabetes in check

News

Season 3 of 'The Witcher', the last with Henry Cavill, to be released on June 29

Sports

'We are getting threats': Bajrang, Sakshi, other grapplers reach Jantar mantar to begin protest again

Technology

ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit

Sports

'It will not work out if you make changes in every match': Harbhajan Singh raises questions on KKR's approach

Sports

IPL 2023: It seems SRH have forgotten how to mount a run chase, says Aakash Chopra

News

Freddie Mercury's personal items including rare song lyrics to be auctioned

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US