YouTube starts testing new tools for podcasts

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 21 (IANS) Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube has quietly launched its new “feature experiment” to test its new tools for podcasts.

From uploading to displaying analytical data, the new tools that YouTube is rolling out cover everything a creator would need to launch podcasts on the platform, reports 9To5Google.

According to the company, users included in the test will see the option to post a podcast under the “create” button, which currently offers the options to upload a video, create a text post and start a livestream.

Creators would also be able to access podcasts from the content menu’s new “Podcasts tab.”

Moreover, existing playlists will also be able to be set as podcasts using a new option in the three-dots menu.

The company mentioned that a “small number” of creators will see the changes, but only on desktop, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the video streaming platform had released the “Go Live Together” feature for creators to co-livestream and invite a guest on phone.

