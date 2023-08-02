scorecardresearch
YouTube testing AI auto-generated summaries

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 2 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries on the platform. The new feature will make it easier for users to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it is the right fit for them, the company said on the ‘YouTube test features and experiments’ page.

“To begin with, you may see these summaries on watch and search pages.”

The company noted that these summaries do not replace video descriptions which are written by creators.

“This experiment is running only with a limited number of videos (en only) and viewers, so if you see the feature, let us know what you think by sending feedback!” the platform said.

Last month, the video-sharing platform had announced that it was testing AI-generated quizzes on the mobile app Home feed.

This feature aims to help users learn about topics they’re interested in.

The company was also testing a new lock screen feature, which will allow users to disable touch input while watching a video on Android and iOS.

It will help prevent accidental taps causing pause, skip or disruption of the video.

Moreover, the Google-owned platform had announced that it was testing a new feature that allows users to easily watch videos at 2x speed.

With this feature, users can long press anywhere on the player while watching a video to automatically bump the playback speed to 2x.

The company was also testing another feature that provides bigger previews to users while seeking.

This feature will be helpful as it will make it easier for users to find the exact moment in the video that they want to watch.

