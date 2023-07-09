scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

YouTube testing AI-generated quizzes

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 9 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube is testing artificial intelligence (AI)-generated quizzes on the mobile app Home feed.

This feature aims to help users learn about topics they’re interested in, the company said on the ‘YouTube test features and experiments’ page.

Users in the experiment will see the AI-generated quizzes popping up on the app homepage.

“The quizzes will test your understanding of a subject covered in a video you recently watched,” the platform said.

“If you choose to take a quiz, a link to the recently watched video will appear under it so you can easily navigate back to learn more about the topic at hand.”

This global experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of users on iOS and Android who recently watched a few, select educational and English language videos.

Meanwhile, last week, the video-sharing platform had announced that it was testing a new lock screen feature, which will allow users to disable touch input while watching a video.

This feature will be available on Android and iOS. Although the feature is in testing, Premium members can access this feature until July 30.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 90 mn sign-ups
Next article
Twitch introduces new Clip Editor features, Discovery feed & more
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitch introduces new Clip Editor features, Discovery feed & more

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 90 mn sign-ups

News

Motley Crue wrap up the European leg of their World Tour in Glasgow

News

Payal Dev set to collaborate with Udit Narayan for new monsoon track ‘Baarishon’

News

Internet calls out SRK for persisting Lady Gaga to take his 'watch' in resurfaced video

News

Bradley Cooper ventures into world of podcast with inspiring tales

News

Sunny Leone gears up for new film project

News

Makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Project K' unveils merchandise ahead of its Comic-Con launch

News

Kate Hudson dances with fiance Danny Fujikawa at Bruce Sprinsteen's Hyde Park show

News

Kangana ‘delighted’ to see Sharmila Tagore in ‘Gulmohar’, manifests ‘full fledged role’ for Waheeda

News

Tom Cruise speaks Hindi, leaves fans pleasantly surprised with his fluency

News

Pink Floyd marks 6 yrs of lead guitarist David Gilmour’s performance in Pompeii ruins

News

Bruce Springsteen opens up on first marriage, says he dealt with separation ‘abysmally’

News

You can never tell a film will become a cult while filming it: Vipin Sharma

Technology

People more likely to get attracted to partners who look like them

News

Nikhil D'Souza: My songs are about ecstasy and pitfalls in a relationship

News

From Malaysia to US, DSP lights up the stage with his 'Oo Antava' tours

News

Christopher Nolan's biographical drama 'Oppenheimer' has no CGI

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US