YouTube testing improvements to channel page layout

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 7 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing improvements to the channel page layout.

“We’re starting to test changes to creator channel pages where tabs like ‘Playlists’ won’t be shown in cases where those tabs have no content,” the company said on the ‘YouTube test features and experiments’ page.

“We’re also testing improved access to the information from the ‘About’ and ‘Channels’ tab by updating the look and feel of the channel page.”

The company is currently testing this with a limited number of viewers.

Last month, the platform had introduced an experimental feature that allows users to easily watch videos at 2x speed.

With this feature, users can long press anywhere on the player while watching a video to automatically bump the playback speed to 2x.

Another experimental feature the company announced provides bigger previews to users while seeking.

This feature will be helpful as it makes it easier for users to find the exact moment in the video that they want to watch.

The company also tested a lock screen feature, which allowed testers to disable touch input while watching a video on Android and iOS.

Last week, the video-sharing platform had announced that it was testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries.

This feature will make it easier for users to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it is the right fit for them.

The company noted that these summaries do not replace video descriptions which are written by creators.

Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, Bas de Leede nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award
Mae Stephens releases ‘Mr Right’ with Meghan Trainor out now
