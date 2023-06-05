scorecardresearch
YouTube testing new connectivity feature for Nest speakers on Music app

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 5 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has reportedly started testing a new feature for its music streaming service which automatically connects Nest speakers to smartphones.

This instant connectivity feature was spotted by some Reddit users, reports Android Police.

When users ask their Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker to play music by voice, they can open the YouTube Music application on their phone and it will instantly connect to the speaker, allowing users to quickly adjust the volume and playlist.

Both devices must be connected to the same network, and it takes the YouTube Music app a few seconds to detect audio and initiate a Google Cast connection, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that YouTube was testing a new ‘play counts’ feature on its music streaming service.

This feature shows the overall plays a song has received from all users across the platform.

However, the feature only applies to tracks listed under ‘Top songs’.

–IANS

aj/shb/

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
