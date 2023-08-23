scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

YouTube to soon let users search song by humming

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 23 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing a new feature on Android that will allow users to search for a song on the platform by humming.

“We’re experimenting with the ability for folks to search for a song on YouTube by humming or recording a song that’s currently being played,” the company said on the ‘YouTube test features and experiments’ page on Tuesday.

Users in the experiment can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song they are searching for over three seconds in order for the song to be identified.

Once the song is identified, users will see relevant official music content, user-generated videos and Shorts featuring the searched song in the YouTube app.

“This experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices,” the company said.

The video-sharing platform also announced that it is testing bundling multiple uploads from a single creator within a short amount of time into a shelf in the Subscriptions feed.

This feature aims to make it easier for viewers to find the content they are looking for, and to put less pressure on creators to upload multiple times a day.

With this feature, the company also wants to “make it simpler for viewers to engage with the content in the shelf and/or navigate to other content while scrolling in their feed.”

Earlier this month, the platform had announced that it started testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries.

This feature will make it easier for users to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it is the right fit for them.

The company noted that these summaries do not replace video descriptions which are written by creators.

–IANS

aj/prw

16
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global OTT video market to reach 4.2 bn users by 2027
Next article
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joins special ardas for success for Chandrayaan-3 landing
This May Also Interest You
News

It's Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Anurag Kashyap in 'Haddi' trailer

Technology

This Google techie earns Rs 1.2cr a year by working just 1 hr daily: Report 

Technology

Microsoft may release new AI features for Paints, Photos on Windows 11

Health & Lifestyle

Study shows dengue virus turns virulent under higher temperature

News

Fawad Khan's 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' becomes first original Pak series to stream globally

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Akelo Chal Padiyo Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Bengaluru Tigers lock horns with Mumbai Wolves in Opener

Technology

India’s Men in Moon Mission-3

Technology

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joins special ardas for success for Chandrayaan-3 landing

Technology

Global OTT video market to reach 4.2 bn users by 2027

News

Shilpa Shetty's fun entertainer 'Sukhee' locked for Sept 22 release

Sports

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates 33 Khelo India Centres across Rajasthan

News

Rohit Bose Roy: 'Voicing Chris Pratt's Peter Quill was fun because his character is similar to what I am in real life'

Technology

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk cheer for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

Technology

Delhi govt school students says Kudos ISRO

Sports

'He is someone who likes other batters to go…', says Shubman Gill on his successful ODI partnership with Rohit Sharma

News

Ahead of Chandrayaan 3 landing, John Cena posts a picture of Indian flag

News

Mohit Raina meets 'A Ticket to Syria' author to prep for his 'The Freelancer' role

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US