scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

YouTuber who crashed his plane to gain online views faces 20 yrs in prison

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 13 (IANS) A US-based YouTuber who deliberately destroyed the wreckage of an airplane that he intentionally crashed to gain online views, has agreed to plead guilty and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to the Justice Department, Trevor Daniel Jacob, 29, of Lompoc, agreed to plead guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, a crime that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

On December 23, 2021, Jacob uploaded a YouTube video titled, ‘I Crashed My Airplane,’ that contained a promotion of the wallet and depicting him parachuting from the plane and the aircraft’s subsequent crash.

Jacob admitted in his plea agreement that he intended to make money through the video.

On November 24, 2021, Jacob took off in his airplane from Lompoc City Airport on a solo flight purportedly destined for Mammoth Lakes. Jacob did not intend to reach his destination, but instead planned to eject from his aircraft during the flight and video himself parachuting to the ground and his airplane as it descended and crashed, he admitted in the plea agreement.

Prior to taking off, Jacob mounted several video cameras on different parts of the airplane and equipped himself with a parachute, video camera and selfie stick.

Approximately 35 minutes after taking off, while flying above the Los Padres National Forest near Santa Maria, Jacob ejected from the airplane and videoed himself parachuting to the ground.

Using the video camera mounted on the selfie stick and the video cameras he mounted on the airplane, Jacob was able to record the airplane as it descended and crashed into a dry brush area in Los Padres National Forest.

After parachuting to the ground, Jacob hiked to the location of the wreck and recovered the data containing the video recording of his flight and the crash of the airplane, the plea agreement stated.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched investigations into the plane crash.

On December 10, 2021, Jacob and a friend flew by helicopter to the wreckage site. There, Jacob used straps to secure the wreckage, which the helicopter lifted and carried to Santa Barbara County.

Over the course of a few days, he deposited the detached parts of the wrecked airplane into trash bins at the airport and elsewhere, which he admitted in his plea agreement was done with the intent to obstruct federal authorities from investigating the November 24 plane crash.

The FAA revoked Jacob’s pilot license in April 2022.

–IANS

na/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
PCB appoints Grant Bradburn as head coach of Pakistan
Next article
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their daughter turning six months older
This May Also Interest You
News

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their daughter turning six months older

Sports

PCB appoints Grant Bradburn as head coach of Pakistan

News

Bump alert: Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her full-grown baby bump

Technology

Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 12K in India

Fashion n Lifestyle

Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth

Health & Lifestyle

Funding into mom & baby care companies plunges 80%, no new unicorns

News

Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula

Technology

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Technology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

News

Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Sports

Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: China aims to defend title as qualifications for Paris 2024 kick off

Sports

Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US