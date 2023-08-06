scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

YouTube's enhanced 1080p option now available for Premium users on desktop

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 6 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube’s enhanced 1080p option is now available for all Premium subscribers on desktop globally.

Spokesperson Paul Pennington confirmed this information to The Verge.

According to the company, the enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality makes things “look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion.”

Pennington confirmed that the enhanced 1080p for Premium subscribers is also rolling out on YouTube on living room-focused devices such as Chromecasts and video game consoles.

However, this feature is not available on Android yet, Pennington claimed.

The non-enhanced 1080p option is still available for non-Premium users.

In April this year, the company first launched the enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality on iOS.

Earlier this week, the video-sharing platform had introduced new creation tools for short, vertical videos ‘YouTube Shorts’, including a Collab tool, Q&A sticker and much more.

While the Collab tool allows users to record a Short in a side-by-side format with other YouTube or Shorts videos, the Q&A sticker will allow creators to ask their audience questions and get responses right in the comments.

Also, the platform will soon start testing new recomposition tools that will help users more easily transform their horizontal videos into Shorts.

On July 31, the company had announced that it was testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries on the platform, which will make it easier for users to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it is the right fit for them.

The company noted that these summaries do not replace video descriptions which are written by creators.

–IANS

aj/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lenovo LOQ: Affordable, fast gaming laptop with smooth performance
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Lenovo LOQ: Affordable, fast gaming laptop with smooth performance

Technology

Samsung accidentally confirms Galaxy Tab S9 FE series

Sports

Basketball: Spain point guard Rubio to miss World Cup for mental health reasons

Technology

Will PPP model for manufacture and use of satellites be successful? Doubts persist

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Montreal Tigers beat Vancouver Knights by 1 wicket, to face Surrey Jaguars in final

Sports

Botafogo winger Segovia on Barcelona radar

Technology

Musk says he doesn't care if drinking gallons of diet coke affects life

Sports

Badminton: GPBL Season 2 launched in grand style with more money in the players pool

Sports

Women's World Cup: Can U.S. survive Sweden's deadly set-pieces (preview)

Sports

Durand Cup: Rajnath Singh asserts on maintaining rules in game and society

Sports

World Archery Championships: Aditi Swami, Ojas Deotale crowned compound world champions (Ld)

Sports

Asian Games-bound 14-year-old swimmer and wushu player test positive as doping raises ugly head

Sports

Football: Chelsea complete signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

Sports

Football: Real Madrid deny Florentino Perez will stand down as club president

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan hops onto ‘Barbiecore’ bandwagon with hot pink pants, Internet says ‘Bhai Bhi’

Technology

Urbanisation driving inflammatory bowel disease in young Indians: Lancet

Sports

Golf: Ojaswini and Nihal lie fourth, Kabir placed fifth at US Kids World Championships

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC meet Delhi FC; East Bengal face Bangladesh Army in double-headers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US