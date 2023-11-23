ZEE & nasscom forge partnership to support Generative AI Startups

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), India’s leading entertainment powerhouse today announced its partnership with nasscom for its recently-launched Generative AI Foundry programme, that aims to foster innovation and growth in the start-up ecosystem. Through the strategic partnership, ZEE’s Technology and Innovation Centre will primarily focus on enabling and supporting co-piloted generative AI solutions for India’s media and entertainment ecosystem.

In a collaborative effort, nasscom and ZEE’s Technology and Innovation Centre organised a one-day workshop to identify areas of mutual interest and explore synergies for potential partnerships. As part of the workshop, ZEE hosted 14 startups from the nasscom Generative AI Foundry programme at the ZEE Technology & Innovation Hub in Bengaluru. With this one-of-its-kind initiative, the company aims to foster collaborative growth and empower the select start-ups to succeed in the dynamic AI landscape.

Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE, said, “We are delighted to embark upon this exciting journey in collaboration with nasscom, aiming to shape the future of India’s AI community. The synergy between our endeavours, nasscom’s commitment to nurturing tech startups, and ZEE’s leadership in media innovation signifies more than just a convergence of minds—it represents a fusion of futuristic visions poised to define the industry’s next chapter. As a frontrunner in India’s M&E ecosystem, this partnership stands as a testament to our commitment towards elevating consumer experience by leveraging digital technologies. At ZEE, we believe that collaborations of this nature are instrumental in propelling the growth of startups and fostering innovation in the India’s AI landscape.”

Ankit Bose, Head of nasscom AI, said, “The partnership between both organisations is a significant one for the Generative AI startups. It is heartening to witness excellent initiatives from the industry to collaborate with these startups. The innovative solutions possess the potential to transform various sectors including M&E.”

Nasscom’s Generative AI Foundry programme is aimed at nurturing technology startups in the AI domain to elevate India’s standing in the global Generative AI startup landscape. In a significant stride towards this mission, the programme, in collaboration with over 30 industry organizations and investors, selected 26 promising startups last month. These startups will receive comprehensive support, including mentorship, access to resources, funding, and industry connections, to propel their products to the next level.

As ZEE joins forces with nasscom, the program is set to chart new frontiers and foster a collaborative environment that stimulates creativity and drives technological advancements. With a presence in 190+ countries offering quality content across multiple platforms and languages, reaching over 1.3 billion viewers, the benefits of the collaboration are set to have a significant influence on the M&E ecosystem in India and beyond.

Being an industry pioneer, ZEE has been consistently introducing an array of tech – centric initiatives in line with the vision and goals laid as part of its strategic vision. Following a tech – first approach, the company has been consistently enhancing its technological capabilities, leveraging AI to disrupt industry norms and provide an unparalleled experience to audiences globally.