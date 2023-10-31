scorecardresearch
Zerodha's Kite suffers technical glitch, users complain on X

A number of users of brokerage firm Zerodha on Tuesday took to X, complaining about the technical glitch related to order placement

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) A number of users of brokerage firm Zerodha on Tuesday took to X, complaining about the technical glitch related to order placement, with orders not being executed and other problems, such as orders not exiting on the trading platform Kite.

According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector, about 111 reports were registered, largely from Nagpur, Mumbai, and Delhi.

About 73 per cent of users had issues with trading, 28 per cent had problems with the website, and 3 per cent had issues with login.

Users turn to X to went out their frustration when they were not able to trade due to the glitch.

“#zerodha where is trade … Executed but not showing in position,” a user wrote.

“Again, Glitch in #Zerodha….. Order Executed …. but Trade not showing in Position section,” another user said.

One more user held Zerodha accountable for the losses, stating, “Because of Zerodha’s server issue, my positions haven’t been visible for 10 minutes, causing me losses. Your team claims they can’t do anything about it. Is it not your responsibility?”.

Acknowledging the problem, Zerodha issued an update on X after some time, saying, “Due to a technical issue, some of our users’ positions were not displayed. This issue is now fixed. We regret the inconvenience caused”.

In June, Zerodha experienced an outage with its internet service providers due to issues with data feeds on Kite. However, the problem was later resolved.

