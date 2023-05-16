scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ZestMoney founders quit as fintech startup fails to raise capital

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The founders of ZestMoney, India’s digital EMI financing platform, have reportedly resigned as the Goldman Sachs-backed fintech startup has failed to raise fresh capital.

According to a TechCrunch report, its founders Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman informed employees about their decision via an email.

“Over the last few weeks, we have done a lot of thinking and it has been hard for us to arrive at this conclusion. We have immense belief and faith in the potential that ZestMoney has,” the founders wrote.

“We will also ensure to provide full support to the incoming management team and do everything we can to support them for the next 4 months to ensure a smooth transition,” they added.

Chapman said that she and other founders remain shareholders in ZestMoney.

The founder’s decision came after a potential deal to acquire ZestMoney by leading fintech company PhonePe fell through recently.

ZestMoney was valued at $445 million last year and has raised over $130 million from a range of investors, like Ribbit Capital, Omidyar Network, PayU, Xiaomi and Alteria Capital, among others.

Last month, Bengaluru-based ZestMoney laid off about 20 per cent of its workforce, which impacted nearly 100 employees.

The company last year had a network of merchants with more than 10,000 online partners and 75,000 physical stores.

It reported a registered user base of 17 million and was live at 85,000 retail touch-points across the country.

–IANS

na/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Musk loses appeal, must consult lawyers to post certain Tesla-related tweets
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan twinning in black at book launch; Fan says SRK looking yummy
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan twinning in black at book launch; Fan says SRK looking yummy

Technology

Musk loses appeal, must consult lawyers to post certain Tesla-related tweets

Sports

Italian open: Rybakina advances to quarterfinals; Swiatek, Vekic rained out

News

SRK says he had no money after buying Mannat, so he turned to Gauri for the refurb

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Was a very emotional moment for me', says Gavaskar on taking Dhoni's autograph on his shirt

News

We will bring to book those into drugs in Malayalam film industry: Kerala Police

Technology

Amazon to develop new 'The Lord of the Rings' MMO game

Health & Lifestyle

U.P NOW HOLDS SECOND POSITION IN GI TAGGED PRODUCTS</p><p>UP now holds second position in GI tagged products

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers are very close to my heart, says Hardik after GT qualify for playoffs

Technology

iDEX-DIO signs 250th contract under Mission DefSpace

Sports

Barca president stresses good relationship with Messi but no plan to bring him back

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's ton; Shami, Mohit's four-fer power GT to Playoffs with 34-run win over SRH

Sports

Champions League: No major injury problems for Real Madrid ahead of semifinal clash with Man City

Sports

AIFF takes strategic steps to reform Grassroots football in India

Technology

Europe okays Microsoft's $68.7bn acquisition of gaming giant Activision

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala versus Odisha headlines in quarterfinals

Sports

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar's fifer restricts GT to 188/8 after Gill's maiden ton

Sports

IPL 2023: With next generation coming in, current players might not be in T20 scheme of things, says Aakash Chopra

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US