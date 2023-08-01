scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Zomato hires chief fitness officer as CEO Deepinder Goyal loses 15 kg

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Zomato has hired a new kind of CFO — Chief Fitness Officer who will work with an in-house wellness team of trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing counsellors to make employees fit and healthy.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the appointment of Anmol Gupta as the company’s first-ever Chief Fitness Officer.

“I am looking forward to working with him to transform the way people think about work. Going forward, we are going to invest heartily behind the wellbeing of our employees, our delivery partners and our restaurant partners,” Goyal said in a tweet.

With the new CFO, Zomato’s team of nutritionists will be responsible for charting out personalised meal plans for all employees to track their macro and micro nutrient intake.

Moreover, trainers will help employees in weight and strength training, yoga, boxing and more. They will cater to both beginners and pros.

Gupta said he is looking forward to “making Zomato fitter”.

The Zomato CEO also discussed his own fitness journey on Instagram, revealing that while he weighed 87 kg in 2019, he brought it down to 72 in 2023 and his cholesterol levels and body fat percentage also came down.

“I started tracking my carb intake, ate a healthy diet (all ordered via Zomato; because Indian home cooked food is so dominated by carbs), and worked out regularly. I didn’t do anything extreme, always had a day or two of cheat days on weekends (with chole bhature, butter chicken, and gulab jamun and what not),” he explained.

Personally, “I feel a good diet is 80 per cent of the work in one’s fitness journey”.

“It is no secret that physical health — which also determines mental health — is a vital force behind a high-performance individual,” he added.

–IANS

na/ksk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25
Next article
‘Rahmat’ evokes profound nostalgia, resonates globally, says Mithun Chakraborty on ‘Kabuliwala’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Dell expands AI offerings to boost Generative AI initiatives globally

News

Carmen Electra fine despite looking exasperated while crying in public

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: We need to control tempo of the game, says India vice-captain Hardik as team reaches Chennai

Technology

IIT Guwahati's low-cost, 3D printed device to help rapid diagnosis of UTI

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast suing ghost kitchen partner over 'inedible' MrBeast burgers

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says ‘breaking an 11-year relationship felt like death’

News

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed feels ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ introduced him in India

News

Angus Cloud's mother reported 'possible overdose' in help call before his death

Sports

Ashes 2023: Khawaja was first to question ball change that 'helped' England win fifth Test

News

‘Rahmat’ evokes profound nostalgia, resonates globally, says Mithun Chakraborty on ‘Kabuliwala’

News

'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

News

CBFC asks ‘OMG 2’ makers to modify certain parts of film, grants ‘A’ certificate

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani dive into the ocean with hubby Sidharth Malhotra on her birthday vacation

News

Ali Fazal on ‘The Underbug’ at IFFM: The film is experimental in all the right ways

News

Mrunal to celebrate 31st b'day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'VD13'

News

Rekha hugs Janhvi, Parineeti at Manish Malhotra’s house party

Sports

DC Open: Monfils returns to the circuit with a first-round win over Fratangelo

Technology

Hackers stealing WhatsApp users' data in India via fake Android chat app

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US