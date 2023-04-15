scorecardresearch
Zoom acquires employee communications platform Workvivo

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Video-based communications app Zoom has announced it is acquiring Irish employee communications platform Workvivo for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2017, Workvivo provides a feature-rich employee experience platform, combining advanced internal communication and engagement tools, a social intranet, and an employee app, all blended into one central hub, forming the heart of a company’s digital ecosystem.

Workvivo’s offering has seen triple-digit growth in the last three years and is used by hundreds of customers worldwide, including Liberty Mutual, Lululemon, Ryanair, Madison Square Garden, and Wynn Resorts.

“The power of Workvivo’s employee experience platform, with its robust communications and engagement offering combined with Zoom’s all-in-one collaboration platform, allows organisations to fully unlock the potential of their employees and evolve their company culture in a hybrid world,” said Kelly Steckelberg, Chief Financial Officer at Zoom.

The employee communication and engagement platform will give Zoom customers new ways to keep employees informed, engaged, and connected in a hybrid work model.

“Our platform replaces outdated, clunky, internal communications tools with a vibrant, familiar social experience, and has a proven history of unparalleled levels of adoption. With Zoom, we can build great things together,” said John Goulding, CEO and co-founder at Workvivo.

Workvivo’s founders John Goulding and Joe Lennon, and the entire Workvivo team, will be instrumental in driving employee experience innovation strategy, said Zoom.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 FY2024.

