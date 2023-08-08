scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Zoom changes policy that uses customer's data to train AI models

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Video conferencing platform Zoom has changed its terms of service following online backlash over a recent update to the company’s fine print allowing AI training on customer data.

“We’ve updated our terms of service (in section 10.4) to further confirm that we will not use audio, video, or chat customer content to train our artificial intelligence models without your consent,” Zoom said in a blogpost on Monday.

Recently, a report from StackDiary highlighted how the changes, which were quietly implemented in March, appeared to give the company broad control over customer data for AI training purposes.

In response, Zoom now stated that it will not do what its terms said it could do. Moreover, Zoom’s Chief Product Officer Smita Hashim stated in the post that account owners and administrators indeed have to provide consent before sharing their data for AI training and that it is “used solely to improve the performance and accuracy of these AI services.”

She added that “even if you chose to share your data, it will not be used for training of any third-party models”.

“We have permission to use this customer content to provide value-added services based on this content, but our customers continue to own and control their content. For example, a customer may have a webinar that they ask us to livestream on YouTube. Even if we use the customer video and audio content to livestream, they own the underlying content,” Hashim said.

Further, a new section has been added to Zoom’s terms of service that make it clearer: “Notwithstanding the above, Zoom will not use audio, video or chat Customer Content to train our artificial intelligence models without your consent”. “Our goal is to enable Zoom account owners and administrators to have control over these features and decisions, and we’re here to shed light on how we do that and how that affects certain customer groups,” Zoom said.

–IANS

shs/svn

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Don't invest in unlicensed crypto platforms, Hong Kong regulator warns people
Next article
MobiKwik posts 181% increase in adjusted EBITDA in Q1, aims 2X growth in FY24
This May Also Interest You
Technology

MobiKwik posts 181% increase in adjusted EBITDA in Q1, aims 2X growth in FY24

Technology

Don't invest in unlicensed crypto platforms, Hong Kong regulator warns people

Technology

EU opens in-depth probe into Adobe’s $20 bn Figma acquisition

Sports

Hockey India appoints Herman Kruis to oversee preparations ahead of Junior World Cup 2023

News

Fans refuse to accept Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

Sports

New home, new faces and need for European success for Barca in new season (preview)

News

'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' 'preview' shows unknown side of music icon as simple Punjabi guy

Sports

Teaming up with Unicef, Sachin bats for nutrition of Sri Lankan kids

News

Rekha: For Rakesh Roshan, Indian woman is original superwoman

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in a green above-knee-length fringe dress with plunging neckline

News

Ayushmann Khurrana calls 'Dream Girl 2' laugh riot: Never a dull moment on set

Technology

Snapchat allowing users to enable dark mode without subscription on Android

Technology

NASA study finds Mars is spinning faster

Sports

"You can't win…in one or two days, you've got to… be consistent", Rohit Sharma reveals India's World Cup plan

News

‘The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies at 87

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shanaya Kapoor turns into desi Barbie in a desi pink suit

Technology

SoftBank reports unexpected loss of $3.3 bn in Q1

News

Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra’s wife Spandana’s death triggers debate on Keto diet, extreme exercise

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US