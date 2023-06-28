scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Zoom launches AI-based 'Intelligent Director'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Zoom Video Communications on Wednesday announced the launch of the artificial intelligence (AI)-based ‘Intelligent Director’ for Zoom Rooms.

For hybrid meetings with a Zoom Room, Intelligent Director uses AI and multiple cameras to provide the best image and angle of participants in the room so remote participants can see each person clearly, even in large conference rooms, the company said in a statement.

“Even with some employees in the office, often times other team members are dispersed, so meeting equity and inclusion become more important than ever. Intelligent Director is the solution that can bring employees together, regardless of location, so they can truly connect face-to-face,” said Smita Hashim, Chief Product Officer at Zoom.

The new Intelligent Director is specifically designed for medium- to larger-sized rooms and also helps to avoid the “bowling alley effect”.

Moreover, it can individually frame up to 16 participants in a Zoom Room using multiple cameras, choosing the best video stream via a Zoom-designed AI, and send that stream to the gallery view of the meeting.

“An evolution of Zoom’s Smart Gallery feature, which uses a single camera and AI to give each person in a small to medium-sized room their own space in a Zoom Meeting, Intelligent Director takes this same technology to the next level for larger conference rooms,” the company said.

Intelligent Director’s multi-camera configuration and use of video AI technology provide meeting equity to everyone in the room, selecting the best view of each person, even if they move around or turn their heads.

The video-conferencing platform further mentioned that remote participants can now have face-to-face conversations with each Zoom Rooms participant, allowing in-room participants to be seen and heard.

“Intelligent Director is made possible through the support of Zoom’s hardware partner ecosystem,” it added.

–IANS

aj/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Karan Johar on ‘Tum Kya Mile’: Love songs are always challenging
Next article
Raja Kumari visits children in Dharavi, donates new studio equipment
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Host at least one World Cup cricket match in Mohali: Sahney

Sports

Lucknow Super Giants' off-field performance point to spectacular first season at home

News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

News

Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

Sports

Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release on 29th June 2023

Sports

Ashes 2023: Protesters briefly disrupt play during second Eng vs Aus Test at Lord's

Technology

MG Motor India ends season 4 of Developer Programme, announces winners

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon becomes first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches

Technology

Man credits Apple Watch fall detection for saving his life

Sports

Anti-doping program needed for E-sport athletes, says WADA vice president Yang Yang

News

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans

News

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Australian international Jason Cummings

Technology

Transgender people at higher risk of suicide: Study

News

Idris Elba refused to play James Bond after being put off by racism

News

Madras HC rejects interim injunction plea against Udhayanidhi Stalin movie ‘Maamannan’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US