Zscaler introduces new cyber solutions to leverage generative AI

Las Vegas, June 14 (IANS) Cloud security company Zscaler on Wednesday announced a set of advanced security solutions designed for IT and security teams to leverage the full potential of generative AI.

The suite of AI-powered security innovations will help organisations accelerate their AI transformation journey while providing the foundation to fully capitalise on generative AI going forward, the company said in a statement.

“Generative AI presents a game-changing inflection point in technology, and the organisations that have large volumes of relevant, private enterprise data to seize its potential today will emerge as leaders tomorrow,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder of Zscaler.

He said that Zscaler is taking a quantum leap forward by introducing a suite of security capabilities that “allow our customers to safely harness the power of new generative AI tools to predict and stop breaches.”

Zscaler’s AI advantage is the result of 15 years of expertise and leadership in developing and operating the world’s largest cloud security platform that processes more than 300 billion daily transactions from users, IoT/OT devices, workloads, and business-to-business communications.

The platform’s proxy-based architecture and cloud security data lake combined with Zscaler’s Large Language Models (LLM) for secure connectivity provides one of the most comprehensive views of an organisation’s security posture, while also delivering large volumes of valuable anonymised training data to continuously improve the AI models.

Zscaler Data Loss Prevention (DLP) prevents potential data leakage and enables organisations to record and retain content, including prompts to generative AI queries and outputs of the publicly available LLM’s and AI applications for security and audit purposes in their own environment.

