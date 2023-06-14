scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Zscaler introduces new cyber solutions to leverage generative AI

By Agency News Desk

Las Vegas, June 14 (IANS) Cloud security company Zscaler on Wednesday announced a set of advanced security solutions designed for IT and security teams to leverage the full potential of generative AI.

The suite of AI-powered security innovations will help organisations accelerate their AI transformation journey while providing the foundation to fully capitalise on generative AI going forward, the company said in a statement.

“Generative AI presents a game-changing inflection point in technology, and the organisations that have large volumes of relevant, private enterprise data to seize its potential today will emerge as leaders tomorrow,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder of Zscaler.

He said that Zscaler is taking a quantum leap forward by introducing a suite of security capabilities that “allow our customers to safely harness the power of new generative AI tools to predict and stop breaches.”

Zscaler’s AI advantage is the result of 15 years of expertise and leadership in developing and operating the world’s largest cloud security platform that processes more than 300 billion daily transactions from users, IoT/OT devices, workloads, and business-to-business communications.

The platform’s proxy-based architecture and cloud security data lake combined with Zscaler’s Large Language Models (LLM) for secure connectivity provides one of the most comprehensive views of an organisation’s security posture, while also delivering large volumes of valuable anonymised training data to continuously improve the AI models.

Zscaler Data Loss Prevention (DLP) prevents potential data leakage and enables organisations to record and retain content, including prompts to generative AI queries and outputs of the publicly available LLM’s and AI applications for security and audit purposes in their own environment.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'This is just the start, I want to achieve much more', says Uttam Singh
Next article
'Fukrey 3' books December 1 release as first part celebrates 10th anniversary
This May Also Interest You
News

Blackpink's Jennie exits concert due to her 'deteriorating condition'

News

'Fukrey 3' books December 1 release as first part celebrates 10th anniversary

Sports

'This is just the start, I want to achieve much more', says Uttam Singh

Sports

Brahim Diaz returns to Real Madrid: all you need to know about the 23-year-old

News

Karan Johar: I’m not apologetic

Technology

PhonePe Payment Gateway helps small, medium businesses save upto Rs 8 lakhs

Technology

Everest Fleet raises $20 mn led by Uber, to boost ride sharing market

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccine inequity behind 50% of global Covid deaths: Study

News

Charlie Puth confirms he once made out with Meghan Trainor in studio

Technology

Users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram

Technology

Spotify fined over $5 mn for GDPR violations in Sweden

Sports

Keep Stokes out of the game with runs and wickets: Justin Langer's advice to Australia for Ashes

Sports

Global T20 Canada welcomes Surrey Jaguars, Mississauga Panthers for third edition in Brampton

News

Demi Lovato returns to she/her pronouns as explaining they/them was 'exhausting'

Health & Lifestyle

Lung, heart stem cell study can pave way for new Covid treatments

News

Comedian Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide again, livestreams on Facebook

Technology

Is Dorsey trying to gain relevance in US political season? asks Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Sports

England will be playing Boland like a 'spinner' in Ashes, says Michael Vaughan

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US