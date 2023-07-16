scorecardresearch
Zuckerberg doesn’t seem to care about Threads: Elon Musk

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 16 (IANS) Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Sunday said that Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t seem to care about Threads.

After a user tweeted a screenshot of the last Zuckerberg’s post on Threads and wrote, “It has now been 6 days since the CEO of that other app has made a post. Did he give up on it already?”

Musk replied, “He doesn’t seem to care about his new product.”

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store.

Threads already crossed 150 million user sign-ups.

Earlier, in response to a tweet about Zuckerberg’s investment in the Metaverse, Musk said, “Censorship pays them well.”

Last month, Twitter-owner had posted, “Zuck my *tongue emoji*.”

Back in 2017, Tesla CEO had hit back at Zuckerberg, saying that the Meta CEO’s understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) is ‘limited.’

Meanwhile, in response to a tweet, Musk said: “Length of quote posts as seen on timeline will be shortened significantly. You will still be able to click through and see the whole thing, but QT’s can’t take up an entire screen.”

“Ads will also be shortened in vertical height. Cost of an ad will be proportionate to its size.”

–IANS

aj/dan

