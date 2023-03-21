Echoes of Earth, brings with the British nu jazz collective ‘The Cinematic Orchestra’

scorecardresearch
Echoes of Earth, brings forth the debut edition of its 3-city concert India tour with the British nu jazz collective ‘The Cinematic Orchestra’ this April

By Glamsham Editorial
After the successful Bangalore edition last year on its home turf, India’s greenest music festival, Echoes of Earth, is now making its way for the first time ever to the metro cities of Delhi and Mumbai along with Bangalore, the event’s home turf by bringing forth the ‘Echoes of Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi’.

As a 3-city concert India tour with a single-stage concert format, the event will be a one-day affair in each city, offering the unparalleled experience of Echoes while highlighting each city’s local ecosystems. British nu jazz collective, The Cinematic Orchestra will be touring all the three cities.

The 3-city concert India tour will begin from Bangalore 14th April, Mumbai 15th April and culminates at Delhi on 16th April. The event will take over each city to foster awareness about issues related to diverse ecosystems unique to these cities via art forms, ranging from workshops, art spaces, and interactive installations to food, flea markets, and more.

Through its unique format, the concert envisions focusing on education and celebrating these urban ecosystems through powerful art and music, connecting with the audience, and starting important, inclusive conversations about the need for their conservation and sustainability.

Furthermore, the event will also serve as a platform for experts to deep-dive into the wealth of environmental diversity in the most prominent ecosystems across the three cities through various talks and panel discussions. At the same time, Echoes will also lend a voice to powerful human-impact conservation and restoration stories and struggles of local communities and ecowarriors whose positive human interventions are actively aiding in preserving these ecosystems at a grassroots level.

The festival will culminate in a music performance by the British nu jazz collective, The Cinematic Orchestra, celebrating the Earth and enthralling the audience through the evening.

Festival director Roshan Netalkar said, “When we think about biodiversity, we rarely picture cityscapes. However, urban areas are home to multitudes of ecosystems and natural wealth, hosting rich biodiversity. We are an intrinsic part of nature, and yet we know very little about it. Through the 3-city concert India tour, we aim to support the audience in exploring their local natural environment and put it at the heart of urban life.”

He further added, “Echoes of Earth offers a unique experience of coming together as a community to celebrate the Earth responsibly through music, art, and environmental workshops. The 3-city concert India tour will reflect this ethos while allowing room for more sustainable conversations to take place pan-India.”

