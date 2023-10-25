Junaid Khan to perform ‘Strictly Unconventional’ at iconic Prithvi Theatre on Nov 15

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s elder son, Junaid is set to perform his theatre play ‘Strictly Unconventional’ at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai on November 15. Junaid has been working in theater for over six years now and will soon be making his screen debut with YRF’s ‘Maharaj’.

But making his foray into films hasn’t kept the actor away from his love for the stage.

A source revealed the details about Junaid’s next play: “Junaid is going to be seen performing a theatre play titled, ‘Strictly Unconventional’ which is a compilation of multiple relationship stories. It is going to be performed in the evening of November 15 at Prithvi Theatre.”

Junaid Khan made his debut with theatre in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’, a biting satire on the absurdity of war.

Recently, during a media conclave, Aamir Khan spoke about his experiences as a father and fatherhood where he revealed a lot about Junaid including how, although a class topper, he was known to be a really shy and introverted child. But when it comes to work, he will be extremely outgoing and aggressive, but in terms of partying out, meeting people etc. Junaid is quite reserved.

On the work front, while his debut is titled ‘Maharaj’, reports also state that he has already signed another film opposite Sai Pallavi. The film is a love story.