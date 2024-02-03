Manjari Mishra: Theatre is and will always be my first love

Actress Manjari Mishra says that coming into the field of acting was always destined for her. She adds that her love for theatre began when she was very young. “I have been acting and dancing since my childhood. I was very young when my parents introduced me to theatre. I started my acting career as a child artist. Since childhood, I started doing theatre shows. I started getting a lot of applause, and then I started liking that feeling very much. I started working really hard on my graph and performance,” she says.

She adds, “Theatre is and always will be my first love. But I’m open to every opportunity that comes to me. As I’ve always been attracted towards TV serials, I would love to do TV, as well as OTT, and if I get an opportunity again for the big screen, will do that too.”

Meanwhile, Manjari says that her career fell into place on its own. Talking about her short film Main Tumhara, she says, “We shot the short film ‘Mai Tumhara’ during the lockdown and we completed the entire shoot in one night, by shooting the whole night. After editing, our film came out really well. And eventually the film got released on Hotstar OTT. We got a tremendous response from the audience.”

She adds, “I was also part of Rocket Gang. I had gone to Zee studios to audition for a TV serial. And after seeing my audition, they selected me for Rocket Gang, which was a very big opportunity for me. I played the role of a mother in the film. Playing the character of a mother at a young age was a bit difficult. But with the help and guidance of the film’s director Bosco Martis, I was able to play the character very well. And got lots of appreciation from the audience for the role I played.”

She also got the chance to collaborate with singer Mika singh in a music album called Haaye Rama. She says, “As we say, if you have talent, you will not go unnoticed. I got the opportunity to do an album with none other than Mika Singh himself. He was very kind and supportive throughout the shoot. He made sure that we rehearsed properly for the album and then only we shot . And when the album was released. The video got millions of views within a few hours. The response was too good. I had a lot of fun and was very happy to do this album as this was my first album, that too with Mika Singh himself.”

Talking about her future plans, she says, “I want to do lead roles, which have an impactful character and a very good screen presence. I’ve already done a Gujarati film ‘Fuleku’ which was a great success. I’m open to do regional films, like Punjabi films, South films, Bengali films.”