Neha Mehta to be seen in Sanjay Jha’s ‘Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi’

Neha Mehta, who started her acting journey with Gujarati theatre, is back on stage after 12 years and this time around with a Hindi play. She will portray Vaidehi in Sanjay Jha’s ‘Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi’. Best remembered as Anjali Taarak Mehta in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

The actress tells us, “I feel blessed to be offered an author-backed role in the play just like my TV shows Dollar Bahu, Chando She Shamdo, Pannlal Patel, and Chand Ko Kaho Chhup Jaye. This has made my journey all the more worth it.”

Talking about dabbling in theatre after a long gap, she says, “My father always tells me, “Manch kalakaar ko maanjhta hai, chamkata hai aur sikhata hai. Any form of theatre is a blessing for an artiste. I come from a traditional family where values matter more than money and we cannot sell our art beyond a limit.”

“I could have taken up another TV show, but I decided to return to Gujarat and reconnect with my roots. My parents asked me whether I wanted to continue doing what I was doing and I knew I wanted to learn, evolve, and explore new aspects of life. I have come to realise that whenever I have run after money, good fortune has always stopped me by some means for my complete growth.”

Now that she has returned to stage, are there any plans to return to the small screen? Neha replies, “After working on good projects, I wouldn’t like to ask for work or bow down to someone’s conditions. I wish to change that about me as it is said that until you don’t ask, you don’t get. Before I get there, I will keep polishing myself. I will definitely get back to TV, but for now, I am focussing on this play. Theatre is a demanding medium.”