‘Pravaha’ – Indian and international choreographies in Mumbai

NCPA to premier an immersive experience of celebrated Indian and international dancers who will exhibit their applauded choreographies for the first time in the city. From a solo performance that takes a contemporary stance on the ancient classic of Sophocles’ Antigone to a duet between Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi; Pravaha’s line-up features diverse dance forms.

The festival’s objective is twofold; the first is to enable various artistes and art at the NCPA and the second is to provide the audience in Mumbai with an opportunity to explore traditional as well as emerging dance styles from various parts of the world.

Day 1

“Antigone, Interrupted” by Joan Cleville, reimagines Sophocles’ Antigone in a mesmerizing solo performance that explores the strength and vulnerability of the body as a tool for resistance and civil disobedience.

Day 2

“Manodarpan” by Odissi exponent Sharmila Biswas and troupe showcases the captivating stories, portraying all the human weaknesses and strengths, each expressing a certain emotion and its intricacies. It elevates us to a spiritual level, without any reference to gods and goddesses or mythology. Followed by the duet “Converse” – seamlessly blending Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam with Amrita Lahiri and Pavitra Bhat respectively.

Day 3

Performance by danseuse Mahati Kannan, the grand-niece of noted Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam. Born into a family of musicians and dancers, Kannan is an excellent artiste in her own right. We also witness Bharatanatyam duo Parvathy Menon and Shijith Nambiar in “Dhi – Our Thoughts,” a performance that explores the inner psyche as – “Dhi is a manifestation of our thoughts. Every thought born in one’s mind starts to slowly begin its journey to create a magical world.”

Mark your calendars to experience a dance festival which promises an exclusive look of select traditional and contemporary dance choreographies!

On December 6th – December 8th, 2023 at Experimental Theatre and Tata Theatre at NCPA, Mumbai