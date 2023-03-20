scorecardresearch
Seriously Funny: A Masterclass on the Point of Comedy

By Glamsham Editorial
Aadyam Theatre is proud to present its first-ever comedy masterclass ‘Seriously Funny: A Masterclass on the Point of Comedy’ that will dissect the complexities of comedy in art. The event will feature Akarsh Khurana, in conversation with Varun Grover. Between the two speakers, they have explored and gained mastery in stand-up comedy, music, theatre, film and web series, working as performers, writers and directors. The masterclass, ideal for playwrights, screenwriters, stand-up comics, podcast creators, spoken word artists and of course, directors and actors of any performance medium will be held on 24th March (Friday) at The Habitat in Khar West from 6:30 PM onwards.

Kicking off the event with a brief keynote address the multi-talented Varun Grover will then be joined on stage by the equally accomplished Akarsh Khurana, and together they will explore some of the most pressing questions around creating comedy today. The audience will get a peek into the nuances of comedy as an art form, and hear the two artists speak about the importance of balance between comedy and seriousness and the difference between irreverence and disrespect.

The duo will also share their experiences of writing comedy and divulge some tips on how to ‘write for laughs’ for different types of content, including movies, series, plays, and songs. They will explore how one can and should take their work seriously without taking oneself too seriously. Furthermore, the conversation will touch on the potential of comedy to address serious subjects, and how it can give hope and serve as a vehicle for important topics. The floor will then be opened for a Q&A session so the audience can engage with these brilliant minds and get answers to their own questions about how to be Seriously Funny.

