‘Jawan’ beats ‘Gadar 2’ to become highest grossing Hindi film

By Agency News Desk
Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan poster _ pic courtesy twitter

The recently released Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer ‘Jawan’ is racing ahead on the box-office with an unstoppable force. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles of father and son, has knocked off the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ as the highest grossing Hindi film.

Earlier, ‘Gadar 2’ edged out another Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, which released earlier this year, as it bagged the title for the highest grossing Hindi film ever.

However, the film which rides high on patriotism couldn’t manage to clutch it beyond 24 hours as ‘Jawan’ has now earned Rs 525.5 crore in the Hindi circuit, as per senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

As of now ‘Gadar 2’ stands at Rs 524.75 crore.

Taran Adarsh took to his X, and wrote, “#Jawan crosses *lifetime biz* of #Gadar2 and #Pathaan #Hindi in #India… Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in #Hindi in #India #SRK features in Top 3 HIGHEST GROSSING FILMS #Hindi: #Pathaan (No 3) and #Jawan (No 1) (Week 3) Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.90 cr, Mon 4.90 cr, Tue 4.40 cr, Wed 4.45 cr, Thu 5.81 cr. Total: ₹ 525.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice”.

In another tweet he mentioned, “Jawan is an all time blockbuster. Jawan biz at a glance… Tamil and Telugu versions… Week 1: Rs 43.35 crore (8 days). Week 2: Rs 11.60 crore. Week 3: Rs 3.87 crore. Total: Rs 58.82 crore Indian biz.”

With this, 2 of the top 3 Hindi grossers belong to SRK, who is known as King Khan of Bollywood.

Agency News Desk
