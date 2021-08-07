scorecardresearch
Movie Review | Kuttey: Wily Crime Thriller

Occasionally do the film buffs get to see stuff that is not your staple diet. Kuttey is an intelligent film that could have been a family entertainer

Movie Review | Connect: Fails to connect

Overall, Ashwin’s Connect tries to create a sombre environment that stays for some time before giving in to the clichés. Watching it at home wouldn’t hurt.

Movie Review | Cirkus: Golmaal of Angoor in RohitVerse

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus spends more energy in creating colourful visuals trying to please your eyes but fails with below par writing and stagy performances.

Movie Review | Govinda Naam Mera: Quirky comedy thriller

Govinda Naam Mera is a masala comedy loaded with twists and turns, a tadka of murder making it a quirky thriller, the film keeps you hooked until the end.

Movie Review | Avatar: The Way of Water: A visual spectacle

Avatar: The Way of Water is a visual treat though it may not be the best of the narratives James Cameron has ever made, transports one into the world created by James Cameron
