Pratibha Ranta Breaks Silence on Dear Comrade Hindi Remake Rumours With Siddhant Chaturvedi

Pratibha Ranta has finally addressed the growing buzz around her alleged casting in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film Dear Comrade. The original romantic drama, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has a strong fan following, and reports suggesting Pratibha’s involvement alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi sparked immediate excitement among audiences. However, the actress has now urged fans and media outlets to wait for official confirmation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Pratibha issued a polite but firm clarification, requesting media pages to avoid circulating unverified information. “With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement,” she wrote. The actress further explained that such speculation has become a recurring issue in her career, often linking her to projects she is not associated with.

“This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion,” Pratibha added. She concluded her message by thanking her supporters and seeking cooperation from the media, stating that clarity and patience would be greatly appreciated.

Earlier, a report by Mid-Day quoted a source close to the project, claiming that Dharma Productions has been interested in revisiting Dear Comrade for a Hindi adaptation for some time. According to the source, the makers were focused on finding the right casting and emotional tone before moving forward. Siddhant Chaturvedi was reportedly considered for the male lead due to the intensity he showcased in Dhadak 2 (2025), while Pratibha was said to fit the emotional arc of the female protagonist.

The source further suggested that the Hindi version aims to retain the emotional depth of the original while adapting it for a pan-India audience. The subject matter, described as sensitive yet relevant, is reportedly being handled with care, with the intention of reimagining the film rather than presenting it as a routine remake.

Released in 2019, Dear Comrade received positive responses for its performances and emotionally driven narrative. Meanwhile, Pratibha Ranta continues to remain in the spotlight following the success of Laapataa Ladies. Fans are now eagerly awaiting official announcements regarding her upcoming projects and whether she will indeed be part of the much-talked-about remake.