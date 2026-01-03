Timothee Chalamet Takes Method Acting to a New Level in Marty Supreme

Timothee Chalamet’s dedication to authenticity has once again grabbed headlines—this time for a scene that quite literally left a mark. The Hollywood star reportedly refused to use a body double for a physically intense moment in his upcoming sports drama Marty Supreme, choosing instead to perform the scene himself.

The 30-year-old actor portrays a ping pong prodigy in the film, directed by Josh Safdie. One of the movie’s most unforgettable moments involves Chalamet’s character being publicly humiliated when he is spanked by Milton Rockwell, a powerful pen entrepreneur played by Kevin O’Leary. According to O’Leary, when the time came to shoot the scene, a stunt double was offered—but Chalamet declined.

Speaking to Variety, O’Leary revealed, “There was a stunt double ready, but Timothée wouldn’t do it. He said he’d do it himself. He didn’t want someone else immortalised in that moment.” What followed was an exhausting shoot that stretched late into the night. The scene reportedly required around 40 takes, continuing until 4 a.m., with Safdie pushing for intensity and realism.

Things became even more intense when the prop paddle broke early on. O’Leary was then handed a real paddle and instructed to hit harder. “Josh kept saying, ‘You’ve got to wind up more,’” O’Leary recalled, adding that the physicality of the scene was very real.

In the film, Rockwell humiliates Marty in front of his dinner guests as punishment for becoming involved with his wife, Kay Stone, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. O’Leary described the scene as a “pivotal moment of humiliation,” explaining that his character felt deeply wronged. “He had insulted me and crossed the line so many times that punishment felt justified,” he said.

Paltrow has also spoken candidly about her role, revealing that her character shares several intimate scenes with Chalamet. In a previous interview, she noted that the film includes “a lot of sex” and described the experience as intense and vulnerable. She also shared that working with an intimacy coordinator was a new and helpful experience for her.

Marty Supreme promises a bold mix of ambition, power, and personal downfall—and Chalamet’s no-holds-barred approach is already making it one of the most talked-about films ahead of its release.