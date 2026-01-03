Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Age-Shaming Critics During Las Vegas Show—Fans Go Wild

Jennifer Lopez is firmly owning her bold, confident, and unapologetic era—and she’s making it clear that online criticism won’t dull her shine. The global pop icon recently shut down fashion trolls in the most J.Lo way possible during her Up All Night Live residency in Las Vegas, earning massive cheers from the audience.

Mid-performance, Lopez paused to address the constant scrutiny she faces over her appearance and wardrobe choices. Referring to common remarks aimed at her, she said people often ask, “Why is she always dressed that way? Why doesn’t she dress her age? Why is she always naked?” Without missing a beat, the superstar delivered a razor-sharp response that instantly electrified the crowd: “And I say, ‘If you had this body, you’d be naked too.’” The comment sparked thunderous applause as Lopez confidently returned to performing her hits.

True to her signature glamour, Lopez dazzled audiences throughout the concert in a series of bold outfits. One standout look featured a glittering green bodysuit with a fringed hem—an ensemble that perfectly embodied her fearless approach to fashion. Addressing the constant chatter around her style, Lopez later admitted she simply laughs off the criticism and continues expressing herself freely. For her, fashion is confidence, not conformity.

The singer also took a moment to poke fun at herself during the show, reflecting humorously on her past Las Vegas residency, All I Have, which ran from 2016 to 2018. “That went by in a blink, didn’t it?” she said, before joking, “At that time, I had only been married twice.” The lighthearted remark drew laughter from the crowd as Lopez acknowledged how much her life has changed since then.

Jennifer Lopez addresses online criticism about how she dresses:



“If you had this booty you’d be naked too.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/kBSYqwG1HJ — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) December 31, 2025

Continuing her candid monologue, Lopez joked about occasionally losing track of how many times she had been married, adding with a smile, “It’s over and we just, boom, and it’s fine. It’s all good. The good news is that I’m learning and I’m growing. We’re in our happy era right now.”

Earlier this year, Lopez finalized her divorce from actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck, her fourth husband. The couple, who married in July 2022, separated quietly before Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. Their relationship, which began in the early 2000s and famously captured global attention, had been reignited years later—making their second split all the more emotional.

In a previous interview, Lopez revealed that navigating the breakup while filming Kiss of the Spider Woman was particularly challenging. Yet, as her latest performance proves, Jennifer Lopez is embracing growth, self-love, and fearless confidence—completely unbothered and stronger than ever.