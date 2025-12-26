Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Christmas Shopping Together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have once again found themselves at the centre of attention after being spotted Christmas shopping together, just in time for the holiday season. The former couple was seen browsing stores and spending time together, instantly sending fans and pop culture watchers into speculation mode.

The sighting comes at a moment when both stars have largely kept their personal lives low key, making the holiday outing feel especially notable. While neither Jennifer nor Ben has addressed the nature of their relationship publicly, the casual and comfortable vibe of the shopping trip stood out. There was no red carpet pressure, no cameras staged for a moment, just the two navigating holiday errands like any other couple would.

Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out together again.

Recall that Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce in January 2025.https://t.co/c6qlab3Uxi

#celebrities #jenniferlopez #benaffleck #jennifergarner pic.twitter.com/7tJQggdxE0 — Celeb Tattler 💫 (@CelebTattler) December 25, 2025

Jennifer Lopez, who is known for fully embracing the festive spirit, appeared relaxed and in good spirits, while Ben Affleck kept things low profile as usual. Their history, which stretches back over two decades, has always fascinated fans, and even the smallest interaction between them tends to spark renewed interest.

This Christmas outing does not confirm anything definitive about their current status, but it does suggest that the bond between them remains intact. Whether as close friends, co parents, or something more, the fact that they are spending time together during the holidays speaks volumes.

For now, fans will have to wait and watch. But one thing is certain. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to prove that their connection, in whatever form it exists today, refuses to fade quietly into the background.