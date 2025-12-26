Sadie Sink Confirmed as Rachel Summers in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The fourth instalment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man saga is officially set to hit theatres on July 31, 2026, and Marvel fans finally have a major casting update to talk about. Sadie Sink has been confirmed to play Rachel Summers in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking her highly anticipated entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Marvel has kept plot details tightly under wraps, the confirmation of Sink’s role has already set the internet buzzing. Rachel Summers is a powerful and emotionally complex character in Marvel lore, known for her deep ties to alternate timelines, psychic abilities, and connections to some of the biggest names in the universe. Her introduction suggests that Brand New Day could be expanding Spider-Man’s world in bold and unexpected ways.

Sadie Sink, best known for her standout performance as Max in Stranger Things, has consistently proven her ability to bring depth and intensity to emotionally driven characters. Her casting signals that this new chapter of Spider-Man will likely lean into heavier emotional and character focused storytelling, especially as Peter Parker continues navigating life after the events of No Way Home.

The film will once again see Tom Holland return as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. With this familiar core cast and the addition of Sink as Rachel Summers, Brand New Day appears to be shaping up as a fresh yet emotionally grounded evolution of the franchise.

Marvel has not revealed how Rachel Summers will be introduced or how central she will be to the storyline, but her inclusion alone hints at larger narrative ambitions for Spider-Man’s future in the MCU. As anticipation builds toward its 2026 release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already positioning itself as one of Marvel’s most talked about upcoming projects.