Kit Harington Says He’s Open to Joining HBO’s Harry Potter Series and Fans Are Already Casting Him

Kit Harington has officially thrown his name into the Wizarding World conversation, and fans are running wild with it. The actor recently revealed that he would be open to joining HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter series and is willing to play almost any role, whether that means a noble hero or a sinister dark wizard.

The statement was simple, but the reaction online was anything but. Social media quickly filled with fan casts imagining Harington trading his sword for a wand, with many joking that the brooding energy he brought to Jon Snow would fit perfectly inside Hogwarts. Some see him as a tragic Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, others picture him as a morally conflicted Auror, while a loud section of fans is convinced he would make a terrifying dark wizard.

Harington’s interest has only added to the growing excitement around HBO’s Harry Potter reboot, which is expected to explore the books in far more depth than the original films. With each season planned to focus closely on the novels, casting choices have become one of the most talked about aspects of the project.

What makes Harington such a popular pick is his ability to balance intensity with vulnerability. Over the years, he has proven he can play honourable leaders, emotionally torn characters, and men who carry darkness just beneath the surface. That range fits perfectly into the Wizarding World, where even the most heroic figures often wrestle with inner conflict.

While there is no official confirmation that Harington is in talks with HBO, his openness alone has been enough to fuel weeks of speculation. As the series slowly takes shape, one thing is clear. If Kit Harington does step into the Harry Potter universe, audiences would be more than ready to follow him, wand in hand.