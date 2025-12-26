Mannara Chopra’s Black Dress is the Perfect Holiday Outfit

Mannara Chopra fully immersed herself in a Christmas spirit, attending an evening Christmas party in a glamorous manner. Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra attended a Christmas party last night, where she looked stunning enough to draw attention from paparazzi instantly.

No sooner had Mannara emerged out of her car than a burst of camera flashes followed. In celebration of the night, she wore a fashionable black flared dress with a deep square neckline and spaghetti straps that were on point with a perfect blend of celebration and fashion trends. To further enhance her fashionable look, she donned a sparkling diamond necklace with matching earrings. To wrap her entire outlook in a perfect Christmas celebration, she used a red lip color.

Obviously taken back by having the media there, Mannara seemed pleased to see the paparazzi lined up just for her. As she posed with confidence for all of the photographers, she smiled and said, “Unexpected,” causing all of the photographers to chuckle.

This Christmas, Mannara celebrated not only with style, but she also brought her own form of Christmas flavor to her celebration, which was to display her musical talents. Actress Mannara posted her performance of the popular Christmas song “Last Christmas” on Instagram. In her video, Actress Mannara could be seen wearing a red mini dress while singing to the background of a nicely decorated Christmas tree.

The message was in line with what she wrote on social media when she shared, “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart… This year, you will get something even more personal from me: my voice. That’s my vibe, from my heart, to yours.” The fans were very positive about this.

To begin, Mannara has recently started singing, and one of the earliest hits is the soulful rendition of the classic number Ajeeb Dastaan. Talking about her love for the art form, Mannara mentioned that music has always been a part of her. She calls the song a special one, where she could mix the love for classic tunes with her personal essence. As Mannara has mentioned, the idea is to make the tunes personal yet universal.

On the professional side, Mannara Chopra gained popularity at the national level after appearing in Bigg Boss 17, which ended in January 2024. Though comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged victorious and was accompanied by the first runner-up Abhishek Kumar, the latter managed to attain the position of the second runner-up.

She was last seen in Laughter Chefs Season 2, which is a celebrity cooking-comedy series. She started participating in this show alongside Sudesh Lehri but was later replaced by Nia Sharma in week 13. Owing to her increasing popularity and creative pursuits, fans remain fascinated by her even now.