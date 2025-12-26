Jennifer Lopez’s Cozy Christmas Eve Celebration

Jennifer Lopez took advantage of the warmth of the holiday season to celebrate Christmas Eve with loved ones, and fans were unable to get enough of this warm view of her personal side. On Wednesday, December 24, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a warm carousel of photos leading up to Christmas.

Titled “‘Twas the night… Lopez’s photo upload featured her looking radiant in striped PJs, accompanied by a velvet ribbon carefully tied in her hair. The first photograph of Lopez exhibited her smiling brightly in front of a beautifully set Christmas tree. She looked absolutely radiant. She’s 56 years of age.

The carousel continued with candid shots of Lopez, including a group photo of Lopez snuggled up on the couch with her loved ones, all of whom were clad in matching PJs. Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, was in the photo, as was her daughter, Emme Maribel Lopez, 17, from a previous marriage with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A second snap captured Lopez posed gracefully in front of the Christmas tree, and then finally, the group snuggled up on the couch, captured in a simple and intimate moment. The comments section quickly filled with festive notes from fans wishing Lopez and her family “Merry Christmas” and commenting on Lopez’s festive glow.

“Merry Christmas queen May you and your family have the best time ever,” one commented. Another commented: “Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Lopez also posted more selfie pics on Instagram Stories, wishing “Merry Christmas Eve,” adhering to her annual tradition of spending the holiday with loved ones. The actress is famous for being a devotee of Christmas Eve. Last year, she posted a video where she was decorating the Christmas tree with her family and looked very happy.

The happy-sounding post comes not long after it was reported that Lopez was reuniting with ex-husband Ben Affleck prior to the holidays. According to an anonymous source chatting it up with PEOPLE, it was reported that the split couple went shopping in Los Angeles for holiday gifts, along with Affleck’s child, Samuel. It was confirmed by the source that it was more of a family-oriented meet, where they focused on making it a good holiday for the kids.

Lopez is said to have shopped for gifts for Affleck’s kids, though the couple came and went individually, seeming to be comfortable enough with each other.

This came after their visit to the trendy dining establishment, Farmshop, that left people curious about the nature of their relationship after their split. The couple was married from 2022 until their split in 2024 and had previously been engaged in the early 2000s. Although their relationship is over, one thing was for sure in relation to J. Lo’s Christmas Eve party – family, warmth, and love are definitely still at the heart of her Christmas.