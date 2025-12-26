Ranveer Singh’s Mood Swing, Deepika Padukone’s Diplomacy, Says Bhawana Somaya

Not every celebrity interview unfolds smoothly, and veteran film journalist Bhawana Somaya recently revisited one such experience involving actor Ranveer Singh. Recalling an incident from the promotional phase of Bajirao Mastani, Somaya revealed that an interview she was conducting with Ranveer and Deepika Padukone had to be stopped midway due to the actor’s mood and behavior that day.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Women’s Social Corner, Somaya shared that she had been scheduled to interview the lead actors together as part of the film’s promotions. However, from the start, she sensed that Ranveer was not in the right frame of mind. According to her, his demeanor during the interaction made it difficult to proceed professionally.

Somaya explained that Ranveer appeared visibly upset for reasons unknown to her, and his conduct during the interview crossed a line. Deepika Padukone, she noted, was aware of the tension and made repeated attempts to smooth things over. Somaya herself tried to remain patient, attributing her response to experience and seniority. Despite these efforts, the situation did not improve.

“I went to interview Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for Bajirao Mastani and for some reason, Ranveer wasn’t in a good mood that day and his behaviour with me was not okay,” Somaya recalled. She added that while Deepika tried to compensate for the awkwardness and she herself attempted to engage calmly, Ranveer continued to remain distant and irritable.

Eventually, Somaya decided to take a firm stand. She asked her team to pack up the equipment and made it clear that she would not continue the interview under those circumstances. Later, she addressed the issue directly with Ranveer, emphasizing her professional ethics and independence as a journalist.

She recounted telling him that her career and credibility were built over decades and were not influenced by personal disagreements. Somaya said she made it clear that she had witnessed the rise and fall of many stars over the years, and while she was willing to move past the unpleasant interaction, it would not affect her professional judgment.

She reportedly told Ranveer that when his film released, her review would be based solely on the merit of his performance. If his work was good, she would praise it; if not, she would critique it honestly, without considering how he might perceive it personally. For her, integrity as a critic came above all else.

True to her word, Somaya later appreciated Ranveer Singh’s performance in Bajirao Mastani after watching the film. However, she admitted that the incident did affect their personal equation for some time. She shared that whenever she encountered Ranveer afterward, she would acknowledge him silently but chose not to engage in conversation.

The tension eventually eased after about a year, when Ranveer himself approached her and suggested they move on from the incident. Somaya agreed, putting the matter behind her. Reflecting on the experience, she remarked that such situations are common in both the film industry and politics, where relationships are constantly evolving. According to her, there are no permanent friends or enemies in these spaces—only changing circumstances.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying a strong phase in his career. His latest film Dhurandhar is reportedly nearing the ₹1,000 crore mark at the box office, making it a significant milestone for the actor. The film, slated for release on March 19, is being seen as an important project for Ranveer following a mixed run over the past few years, with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani being a notable success.

Ranveer has also drawn praise for his approach in Dhurandhar, particularly for stepping back to support the ensemble cast rather than dominating the narrative. His co-star Naveen Kaushik recently spoke about Ranveer’s working style, highlighting his collaborative attitude on set.

According to Naveen, Ranveer understood that positioning himself solely as the star could hinder others from delivering their best performances. Instead, he immersed himself into the character, presenting himself as part of the group and building genuine camaraderie with the cast. This approach helped create a comfortable and creative environment, allowing everyone to perform without intimidation.

The contrast between the past interview incident and his current reputation for teamwork reflects the evolving nature of personalities and relationships in the film industry.