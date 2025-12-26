Taylor Swift’s Red Bomber Jacket is the Perfect Holiday Accessory

The Kansas City Chiefs may have seen their playoff hopes fade after last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the holiday spirit was still very much alive for fans — especially Swifties. On Christmas Day, Taylor Swift was spotted cheering enthusiastically from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs faced off against the Denver Broncos, turning the game into a festive moment despite the team’s disappointing season.

Videos circulating online captured the global pop star embracing her role as the Chiefs’ biggest supporter. Swift stayed true to her game-day style, donning head-to-toe Chiefs red. She wore the Zion Bomber jacket by The Frankie Shop, priced at $388, paired with a chic black skirt and tights. Completing the look was her signature red lipstick and a luxe Express PM bag by Louis Vuitton, reportedly retailing for $4,200. As always, Swift’s fashion choices quickly became a talking point among fans.

While Swift has often been considered a good luck charm for her fiancé, star tight end Travis Kelce, the 2024 NFL season hasn’t been kind to the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. Earlier this month, Swift was also present during the Chiefs’ tough loss to the Houston Texans, where she stood out in a colorful Ulla Johnson coat. Unfortunately, even a Christmas Day victory against the Broncos wouldn’t be enough to bring the Chiefs back into playoff contention.

Still, the game served as a joyful holiday gathering for both the Swift and Kelce families. With football commitments winding down earlier than expected, fans are already speculating that the couple may now have more time to focus on wedding plans.

Taylor Swift arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs game to support her fiancé, Travis Kelce. #TaylorSwift #traviskelce pic.twitter.com/gOgeAWxDzd — Taylor Swift Fan (@SwiftTaylo45074) December 26, 2025

Swift and Kelce got engaged last August in Kansas City, with the NFL star proposing using an elegant old mine brilliant-cut diamond ring set in an engraved gold band. The stunning ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine and first confirmed by Page Six Style. Their love story began in the summer of 2023, and Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game that September while still touring the globe with her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The couple’s fairy-tale moment peaked in 2024 when the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl, with Swift famously embracing Kelce on the field after the victory. Since then, she has formed close bonds with several Chiefs WAGs, including Brittany Mahomes, as well as Kelce’s brother Jason and his family.

Even without another Super Bowl run on the horizon, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear ready to embrace the next chapter — one filled with love, celebration, and plenty of pre-wedding festivities in the year ahead.