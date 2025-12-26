Aamir Khan, Imran Khan and Gauri Spratt’s Airport Video Goes Viral

A very rare and heartwarming incident of a Khan clan together with Aamir Khan and Imran Khan has taken the internet by a storm whenever the two of them were noticed at an airport accompanied by their family members. This appearance of theirs garnered a lot of attention very soon, especially since Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, accompanied her son too.

In a video posted by Instant Bollywood, it can be noticed that Aamir Khan and his contemporary and collaborator, Imran Khan, were taking photos for the cameras with ease. It was noticed that their family members too were present, namely Aamir’s sister and mother, so it was quite an adorable family outing that very rarely gets to be noticed by fans and media. It seems that Gauri Spratt, who very rarely gets noticed by fans and media, was quite at ease while accompanying her husband and son to the airport. It seems that it was around that time that fans assumed that it was going to be an outing for New Year for these stars.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was kind enough to shed some light on the Bollywood experience that Imran Khan had undergone when giving an interview to SCREEN. He said that Imran Khan never fitted into the mould of the “hero” that is expected in Bollywood. But the truth is that Imran Khan likes acting as reality-based characters rather than acting silly scenes that characterizes Bollywood “herogiri.” Imran Khan’s taste was aptly reflected in his movies Jaane Tu. Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly when compared with commercial roles.

Imran Khan started his acting career as a child actor with brief appearances in blockbuster movies such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar alongside his uncle. After making his adult acting debut with the release of “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na” in 2008, Imran Khan was an instant hit and won him the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. Famous for his “boy-next-door” image, Imran acted and continued to star in successful romantic comedies such as “I Hate Luv Storys,” “Break Ke Baad,” and “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.” His bold acting in “Delhi Belly” demonstrated his versatility and was critically acclaimed.

As far as his personal side is concerned, Aamir Khan recently spoke about finding love again at the young age of 60. Talking to Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan showed his appreciation towards Gauri Spratt and called her a soothing and constant force in his life. He also spoke positively about his past wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and credited them with making major contributions towards his overall development.

Professionally, Aamir Khan is soon to start what he considers to be the most crucial project in his career – ‘Mahabharat.’ The star has announced that the planning for the epic has begun with scripting to follow soon, which marks a major achievement in his long-awaited project.

