Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Steal the Show in Coordinated Black Attire

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are quickly emerging as one of the most popular power couples in Bollywood. The rumored couple is said to have been dating from 2024 and announced their relationship in March this year. Their latest appearance at yet another wedding is creating quite an impression on social media platforms as photos of their fun times are doing the rounds on social media.

In an Instagram video, Aamir Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted entering the wedding venue in a completely comfort-friendly manner. Aamir Khan wore a classic black-and-white look in the form of a kurta set, along with a matching shawl, making him look as classy as possible. Gauri Khan complemented him perfectly in a black suits, as she looked as graceful as ever. Also, spotted were the couple mingling with the guests, adding more reasons for fans to admire the couple.

Aamir’s change in looks has been observed even months after he openly talked about finding love in his senior years. Aamir had earlier talked about finding friendship at the age of 60 in an interview with the Hindustan Times. The actor revealed, “I had reached a stage in life where I realized that maybe I would not find another person with whom I could possibly be with. But it hadn’t crossed my mind.” Aamir also appreciated Gauri for being the stabilizing element in his life and added: “She brings such calmness into my life. She’s an incredibly wonderful person, and I feel extremely lucky that we meet.”

The actor also shared insights into his past relationships. While recalling his marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Aamir said, “I am very lucky that although I could not make my marriages work, I am happy that I got to meet Reena, Kiran, and now Gauri in my life.” The actor revealed that all three women in his life have had an equally significant bearing on his personal development and that he is still in awe of the women in his life.

From the professional side, the news about Aamir Khan lit up headlines with his much-awaited Dream Project, Mahabharat. Recently, the actor expressed that the project of adapting the epic into a film has been his dream since he was quite young. According to him, he looks at this project not only as a film but a spiritual and creative process he finds very important in his life.

The sources agree that internal preparations for Mahabharat already began, and writing will be started in the next two months as per scripting demands. Meanwhile, while trying to create his own happiness and ambitious projects, everybody waits and watches in awe as to what the future has in store for this superstar.