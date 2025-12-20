Hrithik Roshan’s Spiritual Trek: A Visit to Santala Devi Temple

Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines this week, not just for his love of cinema but also for his spiritual and adventurous side. The actor, who is currently trekking in Uttarakhand, was recently spotted offering prayers at the Santala Devi temple in Dehradun. Visuals from his visit quickly surfaced on social media, with fan pages sharing photos and videos of the actor embracing the serene atmosphere of the region.

Dressed casually yet stylishly, Hrithik was seen wearing a yellow jacket layered over a white T-shirt, paired with a white beanie—perfect for Uttarakhand’s winter chill. His calm and composed presence at the temple resonated with fans, many of whom praised the actor for staying grounded despite his superstar status.

Earlier, Hrithik had shared a series of breathtaking images from his trek, expressing his deep connection with the mountains. In his caption, he wrote, “Something about trekking undulating surfaces makes my heart smile with joy. Dammit, let’s go back to the way it was supposed to be under my feet! Love you #India.” The post reflected his affection for nature and the rugged terrain, earning widespread admiration online.

The temple visit comes shortly after Hrithik stirred conversations with his candid review of the film Dhurandhar. What caught attention was his decision to share two nuanced perspectives across different platforms. On Instagram, he wrote, “I love cinema… DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema.” While praising the craft, Hrithik also openly acknowledged his discomfort with certain political aspects of the film.

“I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world,” he added, before emphasizing that the film moved him deeply as a student of cinema. “Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from this one.”

Hrithik also applauded the performances of the cast, singling out Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan. He described Ranveer’s transformation as “silent to the fierce,” calling it a consistent and powerful journey. For Madhavan, he wrote, “Bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!!”

His highest praise, however, was reserved for Rakesh Bedi. “What you did was phenomenal… what an ACT, brilliant!!” he wrote, also applauding the makeup and prosthetics team. Clearly impressed, Hrithik concluded his review by saying, “I can’t wait for part 2!!!”