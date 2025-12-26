Alia Bhatt’s Family Christmas Dinner — Ranbir Kapoor’s Hug, Raha’s Smile Steal The Show

Alia Bhatt recently offered fans a warm and intimate glimpse into her family’s Christmas celebration, sharing a series of heartwarming photographs on Instagram. The actress celebrated the festive occasion surrounded by love, laughter, and close family members, including her husband Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Samara Sahni. The pictures beautifully captured the spirit of togetherness that defines the holiday season.

Captioning the post, Alia wrote, “Wrapped in love, Christmas 2025 ,” perfectly summing up the cozy and joyful mood of the celebration. The photos reflected a simple yet elegant Christmas gathering, highlighting the bond shared by the blended Kapoor–Bhatt family.

In one of the images, Alia posed with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, flashing her signature bright smile. Another photograph featured her holding her daughter Raha close, a rare but precious moment that fans were quick to adore. Raha’s presence added an extra layer of warmth to the celebration, making the family gathering even more special.

Alia and Ranbir also shared a couple moment in one of the photos, with the actress leaning into her husband affectionately. The power couple’s coordinated outfits caught attention as well—Alia opted for a festive red ensemble, while Ranbir kept things classic and understated in an all-black look consisting of a t-shirt, jeans, and jacket. The contrast of red and black created a timeless and stylish festive aesthetic.

The rest of the family complemented the elegant vibe with their fashion choices. Shaheen Bhatt wore a ruby red outfit, while Soni Razdan chose a sophisticated black dress. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni matched Ranbir’s monochrome mood, dressing in shades of black and silver. Samara Sahni kept it relaxed and winter-appropriate in a blue sweater paired with denim jeans, adding a casual touch to the family’s festive style.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a photo from the celebration on her own Instagram account. The picture featured Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and her daughter Samara. Her caption reflected the emotional essence of Christmas, emphasizing gratitude and family over material gifts. She wrote about the joy of being surrounded by loved ones and expressed heartfelt thanks to Soni Razdan for hosting and putting together the Christmas dinner. Riddhima also mentioned missing a family member, adding a personal and emotional note to the post.

On the professional front, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have an exciting slate of projects ahead. The couple will soon be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Love and War. According to recent reports, the makers are planning to unveil the first glimpse of the film in January 2026. However, reports suggest that the film is currently running behind schedule, which may lead to a delay in its release. It is said that Bhansali has requested the lead actors to block their dates until summer 2026 to complete the project.

Apart from Love and War, Alia is gearing up for the release of Alpha, while Ranbir will be seen portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana. With both personal milestones and professional commitments unfolding simultaneously, Alia and Ranbir continue to balance family life and work, much to the admiration of their fans.