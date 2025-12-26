Nayanthara’s Christmas With Twins Uyir and Ulag Is Pure Magic—Fans Call It Ultimate Family Goals

Nayanthara is making sure to celebrate Christmas with all the warmth: amidst love and family, bathed in all festive shades. The actress recently dropped a set of pictures from her Christmas celebrations, and they are quickly winning fans’ hearts on social media. While the cozy holiday vibe was pretty on point for the family, it was her twin sons Uyir and Ulag looking adorbs that truly stole the show.

Taking to Instagram, Nayanthara shared a series of pictures that included her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and their two little boys. The first photo had the actress smothering affection on one of her boys, while the second picture had Vignesh giving a warm hug to the other child. The four of them stood together in front of a colorfully decked-up Christmas tree, exuding camaraderie and festive cheer.

For the occasion, Nayanthara and Vignesh chose some perfectly coordinated outfits to go with the cozy mood of Christmas. The actress looked stylishly casual in a red-and-black striped top and black pants, while Vignesh complemented her look with a striped collared T-shirt and white pants. The twin boys were cute in colour-coordinated outfits-black-and-white patterned long-sleeved shirts and black pants. Though Santa caps were missing, the twins’ charm more than made up for it.

Sharing the photos, Nayanthara sent a heart-warming Christmas wish that was special to her fans. She shared, “Merry Christmas. May your day be filled with love, warmth and little moments that make your heart smile. Wishing you a Christmas that feels peaceful, personal and truly special—just like the love you give to those around you.”

The post was washed with love from both fans and celebrities. Actresses Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Namrata Shirodkar, and many others liked pictures. Fans poured sweet messages into the comments section with heart emojis. “Family goals,” expressed a user while another said, “Cute kutties.” Many others wished the family Merry Christmas, complimenting Nayanthara on being such a loving and dedicated mother.

Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan in June 2022 in a star-studded event that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth in attendance. Later this October, four months after their wedding, they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy.

Their twin sons were named Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan-named for the Tamil words for “life” and “world,” respectively, with the middle initial “N” standing for their mom. On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in S. Sashikanth’s sports psychological thriller Test, released on April 4. The movie also features R. Madhavan, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine.