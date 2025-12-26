Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ends 2025 on a Grateful Note, Shares Rare Wedding Moment With Raj Nidimoru

As 2025 draws to a close, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks back on a life-changing year of personal and professional milestones. On Thursday night, the actress went into an emotional year-end post on Instagram, giving her fans a sneak peek into the moments that really set the tone for her journey over the past year. The photo dump captured it all-from career highs to super personal celebrations-and seemed like a fitting goodbye to the year.

Of all the photos Samantha posted, one really stole the limelight: that of a candid wedding moment. The image shows Samantha sitting beside filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, both draped in their wedding finery and beaming with warmth into the camera. This simple yet personal picture immediately caught the attention of fans, being among the rare glimpses into the couple’s life. She has captioned the post simply yet powerfully: “A year of gratitude ????.”

The post further celebrated some key professional achievements, including releasing the first film under her production banner-a new beginning in her career as a producer. Besides personal happiness, the year 2025 meant so much more to the actress in her professional growth.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru on December 1, ending months of speculations rather quietly. Raj and Samantha met for the first time while working on The Family Man season 2 in 2021. Later, the two were seen working together for the series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which featured Samantha alongside Varun Dhawan. Though the two have been spotted together for years, they remained mum about the status of their leading lives. The rare outings kept the speculations going until Samantha confirmed it just days before the wedding.

The actress was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Their separation became one of the most talked-about celebrity divorces and continued to attract public attention for years. Chaitanya later married actor Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. Raj Nidimoru, on the other hand, was earlier married to Shhyamali De.

While Samantha was away from the camera, she also made news recently following a leaked video of her at Hyderabad airport. The clip showed the actress getting mobbed by fans as she looked visibly uneasy amidst the security personnel’s escorting her to the car. And amidst all that commotion, she remained gracious, reminding fans of how such drama unfolds for celebrities.