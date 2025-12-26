Jamie Lever Faces Online Backlash Over Tanya Mittal Mimicry, Decides to Take a Break

Comedian and mimicry artiste Jamie Lever, who is quite popular for her funny Instagram sketches and uncannily accurate impressions of celebrities, recently announced that she is taking a break from social media after a recent controversy. A video of Jamie mimicking Bigg Boss 19 contestant and social media influencer Tanya Mittal sent the internet into a frenzy, with many netizens accusing the comedian of body-shaming.

On Thursday, Jamie took to her Instagram account to talk about the criticism and informed her followers that she is stepping away from social platforms for a while. In a lengthy note, Jamie looked back at her journey as a performer and spoke about how the recent events triggered all her emotions. Comeding her love for comedy and storytelling, Jamie wrote, “And to those who know me, they know that I only do it because I love to make people happy.

She added that she realized not everyone would like her kind of humor, and the negative feedback had been weighing on her emotionally. Jamie admitted the latest controversy left her with a feeling she had “lost a small part” of herself, which she qualified was a product of reflection, not anger. She reiterated how much she loves to entertain and reassured her fans that comedy will never be lost on her heart.

Concluding her note, Jamie shared that she needs time to rest and get herself together. “For now, I’m taking some time to reset,” she wrote to her supporters, thanking them for the love, prayers, and encouragement. She also hinted at a return next year, insinuating the break is temporary.

The controversy began after Jamie shared a video trying to recreate the emotional moments of Tanya Mittal from Bigg Boss 19. The clip had Jamie mimicking Tanya’s expressions juxtaposed with footage from the contestant breaking into tears on the show. While many viewers saw the video as light-hearted satire, others considered it to be crossing a line.

Several users took to social media to call out Jamie for allegedly body-shaming Tanya and being insensitive about her emotional vulnerability. Comments ranged from disappointment to outright condemnation, calling the video insensitive and accusing the comedian of body-shaming.

Career so far of Jamie Lever Jamie Lever is one of the finest comedians and the daughter of the great comedian Johnny Lever. She has carved her niche in the entertainment world for a long time now. With her sharp mimicry skills, character-based comedy, and stand-up performances, she has gained an immense following online. For the last few years, Jamie has been working on social media as a base to showcase her art, which makes this pause a surprising moment in her career.