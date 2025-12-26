Bridgerton Season 4 Trailer: Benedict’s Love Story, Masquerade Mystery and Release Date Revealed

The scandalous world of the Bridgertons is back, promising yet another season filled with romance, secrets, and high-society drama. Bridgerton season 4 has officially unveiled its trailer along with major release date updates, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. This time, the spotlight shifts to Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, as he takes center stage in a story packed with mystery and passion.

Ever since the trailer dropped, social media has been flooded with reactions, especially over the electric chemistry between Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, who joins the cast as Sophie Baek. Their dynamic—equal parts intense and tender—has left fans eager to see how this “hot and cold” romance unfolds in the upcoming season.

The trailer opens with Violet Bridgerton determined to see her second son finally embrace the marriage mart. After Daphne, Anthony, and Colin, it is now Benedict’s turn to be prepared for courtship. However, viewers know that Benedict has never been one to follow society’s expectations. In previous seasons, he has been deeply immersed in his artistic pursuits and unconventional relationships, often choosing freedom over duty. As Benedict himself calls it, embarking on love feels like “a venturesome course.”

When his mother’s firm insistence pushes him into the spotlight, the family hosts a lavish masquerade ball—an event that becomes the turning point of the season. It is here that Benedict encounters a mysterious “lady in silver,” a masked woman who instantly captivates him. Unbeknownst to him, she is Sophie Baek, a young woman living a Cinderella-like existence, bound by circumstances beyond her control.

Their fleeting encounter leaves a lasting impression, quite literally, when Sophie accidentally leaves behind a glove. This symbolic moment sets the stage for a romance driven by longing, secrets, and fate. As the trailer teases, “Behind the cover of a mask, anything can happen.” How their lives intertwine, and how other familiar characters become part of their journey, remains the heart of season 4’s intrigue.

Based on Julia Quinn’s beloved novels, Bridgerton season 4 will be released in two parts. The first instalment premieres on January 29, 2026, followed by the second on February 26, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

Most of the original cast will reprise their roles, with Yerin Ha joining as Sophie Baek. Fans will also see newlyweds Penelope and Colin Bridgerton navigating married life. Until the new season arrives, all previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix.