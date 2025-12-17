Bridgerton Season 4 Stills Reveal Benedict’s Cinderella Romance

The countdown to the next grand romance within the Bridgerton world has officially kicked off. The hit period drama from Netflix is all set to come back with its much-awaited fourth installment in the coming year, and along with it, the fans will get to witness a brand-new romance that will shift the focus to the Bridgertons’ artistic and free-spirited third son, Benedict Bridgerton. He will assume the role of the hero as he starts a grand romance with the latest character, Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha.

Ahead of the holiday period, the official Bridgerton Twitter page gave fans the gift of new photos from the first half of Season 4. With the caption “Happy Holidays, dear reader, do allow this author to spoil you with riches…,” the photos provide the most intriguing glimpses of desire, intrigue, and lost opportunities.

The first image depicts Benedict leaning on his elbows and back on a closed door, exuding an air of contemplation and loss. This image establishes the ambience for a tale of disconnection and misunderstandings. In the next image, Sophie’s attention is on a fragile and lovely pair of silver gloves – a crucial symbol of the masquerade ball where Sophie’s destiny gets entwined with Benedict’s. These gloves were a reminder of the enchanted evening when the fate of the protagonists had initially crossed.

“The last image is of a popular character in the series: Penelope Featherington, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan. Wearing the impressive black female pirate disguise, Penelope finds herself at the same ball where the meeting of the love interests, Benjamin and Sophie, takes place. As typical of the show, the meeting leads both parties to fall in love with each other unaware of the reality of the other’s identity, thus adhering to the Cinderella theme of romance.”

Happy Holidays, dear reader, do allow this author to spoil you with riches… pic.twitter.com/9LzxEB9Hhc — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 16, 2025

In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, some light was cast on the emotive elements of the up-and-coming season by the show’s writer. Speaking about this season, she felt that Benedict is somebody who learns to ‘be brave enough to commit to and chase what he wants’ in relationship, while ‘Sophie has to be brave enough to dream and take a chance on love.’ This also ensures that the rest of the Bridgerton family is integrated into the show.

This is because Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie, is going to play an important part in Benedict’s story by utilizing the bond he has with his sister in helping him find his love, who is a masked lady. Therefore, romance, intrigue, and family relationships are going to make Season 4 an unforgettable one.