Emraan Hashmi Enters the World of Airport Smuggling in Netflix’s Taskaree, Teaser Out

To start off 2026 on an exciting note, Netflix is all set to unleash its crime thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web on January 14, 2026. This series is being handled by Friday Storytellers and is being developed by acclaimed film director Neeraj Pandey and Raghav Jairath, who is also its director. Known for his tight storytelling and realistic thriller series, Pandey is back at Netflix for his fourth project and is all set to dig into the almost unexplored realm of airport customs and smuggling.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the busiest airports in the country, Taskaree immerses the viewer into an environment where each and every piece of luggage might be smuggling something and each and every traveler might be linked to a larger gang. At the center of this world of smuggling and crime rings is Superintendent Arjun Meena, brought to life by the charismatic Emraan Hashmi. Meena is a composed and acute cop who heads an expert squad to crack down on the most complex smuggling rings related to luggage or larger crime rings.

The series also indicates the launch of a newfound combination of director Neeraj Pandey and actor Emraan Hashmi, which sounds promising with its potential to deliver a thrilling blend of accuracy, intellect, and suspenseful dramatization. Emraan Hashmi arrives with a brand-new identity, which looks vastly different from his previous role of doing loud action-hero stuff.

When talking about the project, Neeraj Pandey revealed: “Airports are things which most people know about, but they hide a whole lot which has never been shown on screen. The Customs Department is a disciplined zone which is functioning under immense pressure in a completely quiet background. With ‘Taskaree’, I wanted to take the audience into this unexplored area, yet remain large in scale and rich in authenticity and emotion.”

When talking about Netflix’s support, Neeraj Pandey continued: “Netflix is always encouraging stories which remain deeply rooted and yet universal in their reach. At Netflix, I felt completely at home with such values and enthusiasm

According to Emraan Hashmi, “Taskaree excited me on various fronts, and first of all, I was working with Srijit for the first time.” While talking about his role of a custom officer, he said that he had not done anything like that earlier and he enjoyed playing a character who was low-key and strong.

Working with Netflix and with a director who is interested in storytelling on a different plane altogether was special for me,” he further added. The Series Head for Netflix India, Tanya Bami, noted: “Taskaree brings a lot to the table in terms of the tone, the quirkiness, and the twists,” and indeed the shooting has taken place across four international locations and several international airports, to explore the intricate web of the smuggler’s community in the traditional Neeraj Pandey manner. It also casts Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, and Zoya Afroz, all bringing grit and passion to a thriller that never winds down.