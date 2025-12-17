Rashmika Mandanna’s Sri Lanka Girls’ Trip is Goals!

Rashmika Mandanna recently took a short break from her tight shooting schedule and spent time in Sri Lanka with some of her best friends. Rashmika posted pictures from her exotic holiday on social networking sites, allowing her followers a sneak peek at her sunny holiday experience replete with beachside coasts, giggles, and laid-back moments away from the lime-light.

Rashmika posted a set of happy snaps of her girl gang against stunning backgrounds. Posting the picture, she captioned it, “Got 2 days off recently & I got this chance to escape with my girls & we headed to this “BEAUTIFUL” property in “Sri Lanka” GIRL-TRIPS, doesn’t matter how short are “THE BEST!!” MY GIRLS “THE BEST! “Some of them are missing but “THEY ARE THE BEST!!” Within a short while, the post received enormous engagement as her fans flooded her picture with lots of heart and fire emojis.

As expected, some fans also talked about her alleged link with actor Vijay Deverakonda. This includes comments which are mostly out of curiosity and some which directly ask about her marriage status, an user even posting, “Vijay ke sath sadi kb h.” Rashmika has not made an official declaration about her status, yet rumors still follow her around.

Recently, in an interview with Anupama Chopra, for The Hollywood Reporter India, Rashmika has responded to questions concerning being in a relationship with someone from her own profession. When questioned on how she ensures separation between life and work, with examples like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika gave a very insightful answer. She expressed that she tries to switch off when she is at home. “As much as we are actors, I try to switch off from work when I go home. Just talking about work itself feels like work mode,” she stated.

Rashmika also seemed to dispel any rumours of an engagement. Rumours surrounding Rashmika being engaged to another actor had been circulating online. These included pictures of Rashmika attending the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) held at Dubai. Rashmika wore a champagne-coloured saree to the awards ceremony and seemed to wow the crowd; however, the focus on Rashmika did not come from the attire she wore to the event. It came from a diamond ring on the left ring finger of either hand. This sparked the rumour of an engagement to Vijay Deverakonda.

This rumour seemed to fizzle out with pictures of Rashmika emerging without the ring while exiting a salon in Mumbai. This implied that the ring had been for a Dubai makeover. Rashmika and Vijay have also been rumored to be in a relationship for years now, after acting in the movies ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’ in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Although both Rashmika and Vijay have appeared to be holidaying several times, both of them are not willing to comment about this matter in the press.